Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.67. 1,053,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.75 and its 200-day moving average is $283.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $353.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

