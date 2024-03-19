CEEK VR Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $57.65 million and $4.72 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,695.07 or 0.99723018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00145208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

