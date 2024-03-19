Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,213,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 2,415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.8 %

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

