Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.