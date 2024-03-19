Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

CNC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 555,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

