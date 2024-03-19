C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Price Performance

CFFI remained flat at $48.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.33. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.