CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CGI Trading Up 1.2 %
GIB stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,923. CGI has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
