Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.06.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

