Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

