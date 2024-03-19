Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 3.1 %

CTNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

