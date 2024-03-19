Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 3.1 %
CTNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.