Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 13,520,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. 578,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

