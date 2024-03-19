Christopher R. Drahozal Sells 2,500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 9,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $550.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

