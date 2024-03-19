CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CION opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CION Investment by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.