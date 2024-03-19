CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
CION Investment has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CION opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.