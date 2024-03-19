Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

CPHRF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 58,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

