Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %
CPHRF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 58,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
