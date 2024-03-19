Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,312 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,090. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

