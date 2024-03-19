Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 231,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,768. The stock has a market cap of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $229,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.