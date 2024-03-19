Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Citi Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 231,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,768. The stock has a market cap of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Citi Trends
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citi Trends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.