Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $430.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $380.60.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $372.67 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.