Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 26,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE C traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,225. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.32.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
