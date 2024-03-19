Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 26,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE C traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,225. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

