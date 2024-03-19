City Holding Co. Acquires 6,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,080,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 416,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,678. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

