City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,751. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

