City Holding Co. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

QCOM traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. 2,241,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

