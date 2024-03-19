City Holding Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 1,389,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

