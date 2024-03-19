City Holding Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,475. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

