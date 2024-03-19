City Holding Co. Has $945,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 38,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $475.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

