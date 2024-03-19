City Holding Co. Invests $1.23 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. 255,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

