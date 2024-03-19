City Holding Co. Purchases 1,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

