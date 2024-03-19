City Holding Co. Purchases 3,374 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,364,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,981,660. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

