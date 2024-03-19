City Holding Co. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $147.18. 7,298,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,545,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

