City Holding Co. Sells 115 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. 170,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $149.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

