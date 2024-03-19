City Holding Co. Sells 249 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

