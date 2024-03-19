City Holding Co. Sells 52 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $534.32. 79,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

