City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head to Head Contrast

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lument Finance Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.47%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24% City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.18 $9.86 million $0.24 9.21 City Office REIT $179.10 million 0.94 -$2.68 million ($0.25) -16.82

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

