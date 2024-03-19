City State Bank Buys 115 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.