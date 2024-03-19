City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

City State Bank reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,172,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

