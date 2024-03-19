City State Bank Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.30. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.