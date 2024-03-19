City State Bank Has $359,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

