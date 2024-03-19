City State Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

City State Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

