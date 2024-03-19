City State Bank Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $152.42.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

