City State Bank Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $479.07 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $346.31 and a 12 month high of $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.54 and a 200-day moving average of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

