City State Bank Sells 118 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Biogen by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $244.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

