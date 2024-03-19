City State Bank Sells 1,933 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of T opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

