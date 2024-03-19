City State Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

City State Bank cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 891.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

