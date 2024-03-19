City State Bank Sells 323 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

