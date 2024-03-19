City State Bank Sells 540 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City State Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

