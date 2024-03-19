City State Bank Sells 773 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

