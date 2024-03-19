Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares
In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. Stephens dropped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
