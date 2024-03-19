Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 28,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. Stephens dropped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIVB

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.