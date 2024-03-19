Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.24. 1,187,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

