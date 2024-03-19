Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.25

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.25 and last traded at $191.45, with a volume of 154061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

