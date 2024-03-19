Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 64,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $423.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

