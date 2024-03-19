ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

